BJP's Dilip Ghosh Accuses TMC of Intimidation Ahead of West Bengal Bypolls
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh accuses the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of creating an atmosphere of fear ahead of the Medinipur by-elections. He claims TMC is vandalizing BJP offices to intimidate opposition. The bypolls cover six seats, with results due on November 23.
In a scathing critique, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of cultivating an environment of fear and tension as the Medinipur by-elections approach. Ghosh alleged that the TMC government manipulates the electoral atmosphere, fostering fear right before the polls.
Speaking to ANI, Ghosh asserted, "TMC conducts by-elections here and decides who should get the vote. They create an atmosphere of fear and create tension right before the elections." He further alleged that TMC has begun vandalizing BJP offices in a bid to intimidate the opposition and influence the election outcome.
Ghosh's accusations come ahead of bypolls for six Assembly seats scheduled for November 13, with results to be declared on November 23. The constituencies of Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra are in focus. The TMC won five of these seats in the 2021 elections, while the BJP held one.
