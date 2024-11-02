Left Menu

Siddaramaiah Challenges Modi on Past Governance and Promises

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responds to Prime Minister Modi's critique on political guarantees by highlighting BJP's poor governance record in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah claims BJP left the state with corruption and debt, while Congress is focused on implementing promises and boosting Karnataka's future development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:16 IST
Siddaramaiah Challenges Modi on Past Governance and Promises
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent comments about political guarantees, urging the Prime Minister to first assess the BJP's governance in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of leaving a fruitless legacy marked by corruption and economic mismanagement.

As political tensions rise, Siddaramaiah emphasized that Congress has honored all its promises to Karnataka, implementing schemes worth over Rs 52,000 crore. He argued that BJP's tenure drained resources with corrupt practices and raised concerns about India's growing debt under Modi's leadership.

Meanwhile, PM Modi criticized the Congress for making promises without considering financial implications, claiming the opposition party struggles to fulfill its commitments once in power. Modi's comments sparked a heated political exchange as the two parties vie for public support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024