Siddaramaiah Challenges Modi on Past Governance and Promises
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responds to Prime Minister Modi's critique on political guarantees by highlighting BJP's poor governance record in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah claims BJP left the state with corruption and debt, while Congress is focused on implementing promises and boosting Karnataka's future development.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his recent comments about political guarantees, urging the Prime Minister to first assess the BJP's governance in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of leaving a fruitless legacy marked by corruption and economic mismanagement.
As political tensions rise, Siddaramaiah emphasized that Congress has honored all its promises to Karnataka, implementing schemes worth over Rs 52,000 crore. He argued that BJP's tenure drained resources with corrupt practices and raised concerns about India's growing debt under Modi's leadership.
Meanwhile, PM Modi criticized the Congress for making promises without considering financial implications, claiming the opposition party struggles to fulfill its commitments once in power. Modi's comments sparked a heated political exchange as the two parties vie for public support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
