Election Doubts: Trump's 2024 Strategy Under Scrutiny

Donald Trump is once again preparing to contest the election results should he not secure victory in 2024. In a series of rallies, the ex-president has consistently argued that the only potential way for him to lose is through electoral fraud perpetrated by Democrats, despite unsubstantiated claims.

In a repeat of the contentious 2020 election aftermath, when Trump's challenges culminated in the Capitol riot, Democrats are concerned about similar actions this election cycle. Trump's latest strategy is backed by an extensive network constructed by his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Allegations from Trump include unfounded claims of illegal voting by non-citizens and supposed overseas ballot manipulation. Despite these assertions, experts assert such incidents are rare and often accidental. With his sights set on 2024, Trump continues to warn of supposed Democrat conspiracies.

(With inputs from agencies.)