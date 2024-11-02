Election Doubts: Trump's 2024 Strategy Under Scrutiny
Donald Trump is gearing up to challenge the 2024 election results if he loses, similar to his 2020 stance. He continuously claims potential cheating by Democrats, despite lack of evidence, and rallies supporters to prevent perceived fraud with a vast 'election integrity' operation.
Donald Trump is once again preparing to contest the election results should he not secure victory in 2024. In a series of rallies, the ex-president has consistently argued that the only potential way for him to lose is through electoral fraud perpetrated by Democrats, despite unsubstantiated claims.
In a repeat of the contentious 2020 election aftermath, when Trump's challenges culminated in the Capitol riot, Democrats are concerned about similar actions this election cycle. Trump's latest strategy is backed by an extensive network constructed by his campaign and the Republican National Committee.
Allegations from Trump include unfounded claims of illegal voting by non-citizens and supposed overseas ballot manipulation. Despite these assertions, experts assert such incidents are rare and often accidental. With his sights set on 2024, Trump continues to warn of supposed Democrat conspiracies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Demands Disqualification of Congress MP Over Election Fraud Allegations
Georgian President Demands Global Probe into Election Fraud
Kamala Harris Campaign Rebuts Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Trump's Election Fraud Claims Stir Controversy Ahead of 2024 Election
Georgian Political Turmoil: Zourabichvili's Election Fraud Claims