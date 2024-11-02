Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Defends Arvind Sawant Amid 'Imported Maal' Controversy

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut defended Arvind Sawant's 'imported maal' remark, minimizing perceived insult to women. The comment directed at BJP's Shaina NC led to an FIR and electoral scrutiny. Sawant denies targeting Shaina directly, asserting respect for women amid backlash. The controversy unfolds with a backdrop of Maharashtra elections.

Updated: 02-11-2024 12:01 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move that has stirred political waters, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has come to the defense of his colleague, Arvind Sawant, following Sawant's controversial 'imported maal' comment directed at BJP candidate Shaina NC. Raut told reporters on Saturday that Sawant did not intend to insult women and that the issue is being inflated unnecessarily.

The controversy erupted after Sawant, a prominent figure in the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, allegedly branded Shaina as 'imported maal,' implying she was an outsider in the political realm. This prompted Shaina to file a police complaint, accusing Sawant of objectifying women and undermining their modesty. As a result, authorities have filed an FIR against Sawant, and both the Election Commission and Women's Commission are examining the case.

As the issue gains traction, Sawant insists he has been misrepresented, maintaining he never explicitly named Shaina in his remarks. He stands by his long-standing respect for women and claims his opponents are attempting to sully his reputation ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections in November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

