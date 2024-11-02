Nawab Malik's Confident Bid Amid Opposition: A Political Showdown in Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar

Nawab Malik, the NCP leader and candidate from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar, voiced his unwavering confidence in securing a victory in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. Despite facing formidable opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena Shinde faction, Malik remains optimistic about his chances.

On Saturday, Malik told ANI that while it was anticipated both the Shiv Sena and the BJP would challenge his candidacy, the support and trust bestowed upon him by the NCP solidified his resolve. He stated, "The party trusted me during these challenging times, and I will contest the elections with full vigor."

BJP's Mumbai chief, Ashish Shelar, underscored the party's stance by stating they would not campaign for Malik, who is aligned with the NCP. Additionally, Shiv Sena reiterated its opposition, citing Malik's alleged links with notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim.

Previously, Malik filed his nomination as an NCP candidate on October 29, having earlier applied as an independent. Currently, the seat is occupied by Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. Malik acknowledged the support of key NCP figures and anticipated robust voter backing.

As the election date of November 20 looms, alliances take shape. The BJP has joined forces with the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, and Shiv Sena, under Eknath Shinde, forming the Mahayuti alliance. Conversely, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consists of Congress, NCP led by Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. The stakes are high with vote counting set for November 23.

