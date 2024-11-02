BJP Condemns Farooq Abdullah's Call for Budgam Attack Probe
The BJP criticizes National Conference's Farooq Abdullah for demanding an investigation into the Budgam terror attack, asserting that the source of terrorism is already known to be Pakistan. Jammu and Kashmir BJP President, Ravinder Raina, emphasizes unified support for security forces, while BJP leader Kavinder Gupta decries Abdullah's statement as irresponsible.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah following his demand for an investigation into the Budgam terror attack. The BJP contends that the origins of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly from Pakistan, are already established, rendering an investigation unnecessary.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina stressed the importance of standing together in support of the army, police, and security forces, emphasizing a united front against what he described as the "enemies of humanity." Raina questioned the need for an inquiry when the source of aggression is known, urging unity against terrorism.
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta criticized Abdullah's remarks as irresponsible, asserting the stability in the region is maintained by security agencies. Gupta emphasized that past claims of destabilizing Omar Abdullah's government by external forces are unfounded. Meanwhile, Farooq Abdullah continues to push for an investigation, citing suspicions of destabilization attempts against Omar Abdullah's leadership.
