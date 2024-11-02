Left Menu

Concerns Mount Over Delayed Ballot Count in Warren as Michigan Election Nears

Officials in Michigan express concerns about potential delays in vote counting in the Democratic-leaning city of Warren during the upcoming presidential election. This delay could skew early tallies in favor of Republican Donald Trump, raising doubts about the accuracy of the state's vote count.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:30 IST
As the presidential election approaches, officials in Michigan express concerns about vote counting delays in Warren, a city typically leaning Democratic. This potential delay could give an initial advantage to Republican Donald Trump, raising questions about the accuracy of Michigan's election results.

Warren decided against using a 2022 law for preprocessing absentee ballots, opting instead to verify and count over 20,000 mail-in votes on Election Day. This decision, made by nonpartisan city clerk Sonja Buffa, has led to worries among Democratic leaders about delayed reporting and its impact on the election outcome.

Efforts to speed up the process with additional equipment saw Buffa, a veteran election official, rescind a proposal for purchasing a fifth tabulator, instead choosing to rent one. Meanwhile, Detroit has begun preprocessing ballots early, hoping to avoid past delays. Confidence remains mixed as Warren prepares for the crucial day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

