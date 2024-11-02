Puri Slams Congress for Alleged Misinformation Tactics
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticizes Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for relying on false data, dismisses claims of rising unemployment, and defends the government's employment growth record. The clash centers around allegations of failed promises and misinformation, signaling escalating political tensions between the ruling party and opposition.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has launched a sharp critique against the Congress Party, accusing them of reverting to a 'shoot and scoot' social media policy, primarily involving lies and fabricated data.
Puri specifically targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments on the central government's alleged failure to fulfill election promises. Dismissing Kharge's claims about unemployment, Puri pointed to significant employment growth and a decreasing unemployment rate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The serious exchange erupted amid rising political tensions as PM Modi accused Congress of making empty election promises, while Kharge condemned the government's alleged deceit and failures across various sectors. The debate highlights deep-seated political divisions and the ongoing strategic contestation between the two major parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
