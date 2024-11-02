Left Menu

Puri Slams Congress for Alleged Misinformation Tactics

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticizes Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for relying on false data, dismisses claims of rising unemployment, and defends the government's employment growth record. The clash centers around allegations of failed promises and misinformation, signaling escalating political tensions between the ruling party and opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 17:40 IST
Puri Slams Congress for Alleged Misinformation Tactics
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has launched a sharp critique against the Congress Party, accusing them of reverting to a 'shoot and scoot' social media policy, primarily involving lies and fabricated data.

Puri specifically targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his comments on the central government's alleged failure to fulfill election promises. Dismissing Kharge's claims about unemployment, Puri pointed to significant employment growth and a decreasing unemployment rate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The serious exchange erupted amid rising political tensions as PM Modi accused Congress of making empty election promises, while Kharge condemned the government's alleged deceit and failures across various sectors. The debate highlights deep-seated political divisions and the ongoing strategic contestation between the two major parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024