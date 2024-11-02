World News Highlights: From Lebanon Rockets to Election Rallies
A round-up of global news includes rocket attacks from Lebanon injuring people in Israel, Spain's biggest peacetime disaster recovery for floods, Russia's intense drone attacks on Kyiv, delays in Gaza's polio vaccination due to conflict, and political maneuvers in the UK and US as election fever rises.
In a troubling escalation of regional tensions, rockets fired from Lebanon wounded 11 in central Israel on Saturday, signaling deteriorating ceasefire prospects amidst intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.
The flash floods in eastern Spain have necessitated the largest peacetime disaster recovery operation in the country's history, as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a rising death toll and further military support.
Political landscapes in the UK and US are shifting as Kemi Badenoch takes the helm of the Conservative Party pledging a populist return to its roots, while election races heat up in the US, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigning in North Carolina.
(With inputs from agencies.)