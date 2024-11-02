Left Menu

World News Highlights: From Lebanon Rockets to Election Rallies

A round-up of global news includes rocket attacks from Lebanon injuring people in Israel, Spain's biggest peacetime disaster recovery for floods, Russia's intense drone attacks on Kyiv, delays in Gaza's polio vaccination due to conflict, and political maneuvers in the UK and US as election fever rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:31 IST
World News Highlights: From Lebanon Rockets to Election Rallies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a troubling escalation of regional tensions, rockets fired from Lebanon wounded 11 in central Israel on Saturday, signaling deteriorating ceasefire prospects amidst intensified clashes between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

The flash floods in eastern Spain have necessitated the largest peacetime disaster recovery operation in the country's history, as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed a rising death toll and further military support.

Political landscapes in the UK and US are shifting as Kemi Badenoch takes the helm of the Conservative Party pledging a populist return to its roots, while election races heat up in the US, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris campaigning in North Carolina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024