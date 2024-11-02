Left Menu

Vijay Wadettiwar Challenges PM Modi on Inflation and Promises

Maharashtra's Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized PM Modi for his remarks on Congress, focusing on issues like inflation and broken promises. He argued that BJP's discrepancies, especially in schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana, highlight a disconnect with the public. Wadettiwar emphasized Congress's commitment to truth, as seen in Telangana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:55 IST
Maharashtra Assembly Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp retort to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critique of Congress, Maharashtra's Opposition leader Vijay Wadettiwar has targeted the BJP on critical issues like inflation and broken promises. Wadettiwar, addressing the concerns, highlighted BJP's alleged failure in managing inflation and maintaining the minimum support price (MSP) promise. He drew parallels with Congress's transparency, citing Telangana as an example.

Wadettiwar questioned the BJP's governance, mentioning the soaring soybean rates despite MSP assurances, and criticized the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh for failing to deliver promised benefits to women. He accused the BJP of caste-based politics and misleading the public with hollow promises, while representing Congress as a truth-speaking force.

The Opposition leader also emphasized the rising cost of fertilizers as a financial burden on farmers, labeling it as another BJP failure. Wadettiwar's counterattack follows PM Modi's tweets that accused Congress of empty promises. As Maharashtra approaches its elections, Wadettiwar urged voters to discern between promises and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

