Left Menu

Kemi Badenoch: The Historic New Face of Conservative Leadership

Kemi Badenoch makes history as the first Black woman to lead a major British political party, taking the helm of the Conservatives. Promising a return to core principles, she aims to tackle pressing issues, navigating a politically divided landscape after the party's significant electoral defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:47 IST
Kemi Badenoch: The Historic New Face of Conservative Leadership
Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch has become the new leader of the Conservatives, marking a historic moment as the first Black woman to head a major British political party. Winning the leadership contest with a pledge to return to foundational principles, Badenoch replaces Rishi Sunak in a period of renewal following a major electoral defeat.

Positioned on the right of the Conservative Party, Badenoch is likely to advocate for policies reducing the state's influence and opposing institutional left-wing ideologies. She emphasizes the defense of free speech and markets. Her leadership victory saw her secure 57% of party members' votes, surpassing former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged her victory, describing it as a proud moment for Britain. Despite some Black voters in London cautiously assessing her leadership, Badenoch focuses on her envisioned changes rather than her race, striving to revitalize the Conservative base against a struggling Labour government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024