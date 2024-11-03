Tight Race Intensifies as Harris and Trump Focus on Key Battlegrounds

DETROIT, Nov 3 - As the U.S. presidential race enters its final stages, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris campaigned in Michigan, a key state, seeking to win over votes despite skepticism from Arab-Americans in the region over her stance on the Gaza war.

Opinion polls reflect a historically tight race, with seven pivotal states potentially deciding who wins on Tuesday. Harris has been tilted as a frontrunner in some polls, such as in Iowa, where Trump had previously dominated.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump focused on energizing rural voters, holding rallies in smaller towns across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Both candidates are making the final push as early voting numbers soar, signaling a potentially record turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)