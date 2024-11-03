Left Menu

Tight Race Intensifies as Harris and Trump Focus on Key Battlegrounds

As the presidential race reaches its final days, Kamala Harris campaigns in Michigan amid skepticism from Arab-Americans, while Donald Trump targets rural voters in Eastern battleground states. Opinion polls suggest a historically close race, with outcomes uncertain in seven key states that may determine the election result.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 16:32 IST
DETROIT, Nov 3 - As the U.S. presidential race enters its final stages, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris campaigned in Michigan, a key state, seeking to win over votes despite skepticism from Arab-Americans in the region over her stance on the Gaza war.

Opinion polls reflect a historically tight race, with seven pivotal states potentially deciding who wins on Tuesday. Harris has been tilted as a frontrunner in some polls, such as in Iowa, where Trump had previously dominated.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump focused on energizing rural voters, holding rallies in smaller towns across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. Both candidates are making the final push as early voting numbers soar, signaling a potentially record turnout.

