Vijay's Party TVK Challenges Central and State Governments in Fiery Resolutions

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam slams both BJP and DMK governments in a meeting, criticizing them on issues like the 'One Nation One Election' proposal and handling of state finances. Resolutions include opposing NEET, Waqf Board Amendment Bill, and demanding a caste census for Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:17 IST
Vijay arrives at TVK office in Chennai on Sunday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay's political organization, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), convened a crucial meeting of its executives and district secretaries on Sunday. The assembly voiced substantial disapproval of both the BJP-led Union Government and the DMK-led State Government, resulting in a total of 26 critical resolutions.

The resolutions touched upon controversial topics, including a strong opposition to the Centre's 'One Nation One Election' proposal, citing it as a threat to democratic principles. Further criticism was directed at the DMK government for its inadequate handling of law and order and failure to fulfill election commitments.

TVK's forum was the first major gathering since its state conference in Vikravandi, where strategies for fortifying grassroots support were deliberated. The party's opposition extended to the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, which it argued undermines Muslim rights and federalism. In addition, the party demanded a caste census and criticized the imposition of NEET.

TVK also criticized State Governor RN Ravi's stance on Tamil identity matters and emphasized educational governance should fall under the State List, opposing the BJP's actions that limit state autonomy. The executive committee highlighted that governance relating to Tamil culture should remain untouched by external influences.

