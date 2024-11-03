Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Truth in Wayanad Roadshow

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress candidate for Wayanad, accused the BJP of maligning Rahul Gandhi's reputation during a roadshow. She expressed gratitude to Wayanad residents for supporting Rahul, asserting BJP prioritizes big businesses over public welfare. The constituency faces a contest between Congress, BJP, and Left candidates in upcoming bypolls.

Updated: 03-11-2024 17:56 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent roadshow across the constituency of Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a candidate in the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election, leveled accusations against the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She alleged that a concerted campaign has been executed to tarnish the image of her brother, Rahul Gandhi, the Opposition leader in Lok Sabha. According to her, only the people of Wayanad understood that Rahul fights for truth and justice.

Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi expressed immense gratitude to the Wayanad voters for their unwavering support to Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing, "Five years ago, when my brother stood for election here, despite a vicious campaign filled with lies orchestrated by the BJP and extensive resources poured into it, you recognized his fight for truth." Her message underscored her belief that throughout history, those fighting for righteousness have faced deceit and opposition.

Criticizing the central government further, Priyanka accused PM Modi's administration of prioritizing business elites over the populace's welfare, driven by divisive tactics and the erosion of democratic processes. Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, is gearing up for an electoral contest among Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, BJP's Navya Haridas, and the Left's Sathyan Mokeri, as the by-elections approach on November 13.

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

