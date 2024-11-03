Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses JMM of Infiltration Patronage, Vows BJP Will Prevent Land Transfers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators for political gain. Shah promised stringent legislation to protect tribal lands and eradicate Naxalism by 2026. He claimed the BJP would increase tribal welfare funding and revive the mica industry in Koderma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:18 IST
Amit Shah Accuses JMM of Infiltration Patronage, Vows BJP Will Prevent Land Transfers
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce critique of the JMM-led administration in Jharkhand, accusing it of protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators for electoral advantage. He vowed that a BJP government would introduce strict laws to safeguard tribal land from illegal immigrants if voted to power.

During a BJP rally in Dhalbhumgarh, Shah alleged that the state's tribal population is dwindling due to the perceived influx, reportedly encouraged by the current government. He also announced plans to eradicate Naxalism nationwide by 2026 and to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand, ensuring tribal rights remain unaffected.

Shah's address also highlighted commitments to boost economic conditions, promising increased financial support for tribal welfare and reviving Koderma's mica industry. He criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged financial mismanagement and emphasized the BJP's plans to secure significant electoral victories in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024