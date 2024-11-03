Amit Shah Accuses JMM of Infiltration Patronage, Vows BJP Will Prevent Land Transfers
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the JMM-led government in Jharkhand of supporting Bangladeshi infiltrators for political gain. Shah promised stringent legislation to protect tribal lands and eradicate Naxalism by 2026. He claimed the BJP would increase tribal welfare funding and revive the mica industry in Koderma.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a fierce critique of the JMM-led administration in Jharkhand, accusing it of protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators for electoral advantage. He vowed that a BJP government would introduce strict laws to safeguard tribal land from illegal immigrants if voted to power.
During a BJP rally in Dhalbhumgarh, Shah alleged that the state's tribal population is dwindling due to the perceived influx, reportedly encouraged by the current government. He also announced plans to eradicate Naxalism nationwide by 2026 and to implement the Uniform Civil Code in Jharkhand, ensuring tribal rights remain unaffected.
Shah's address also highlighted commitments to boost economic conditions, promising increased financial support for tribal welfare and reviving Koderma's mica industry. He criticized Chief Minister Hemant Soren for alleged financial mismanagement and emphasized the BJP's plans to secure significant electoral victories in the upcoming assembly elections.
