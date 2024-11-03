Tragedy Strikes: Sameer Khan's Untimely Demise

Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, tragically passed away on Sunday after succumbing to injuries from a September accident. His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences and reflection.

Nawab Malik took to social media platform X to share the heartbreaking news with the public. In his message, Malik expressed deep sorrow over the loss and announced that his schedule would be postponed for the next two days, asking the public to keep Khan in their prayers.

Malik, who is representing the NCP in the upcoming assembly polls for Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat on November 20, faces the challenge of navigating his public duties amid this personal tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)