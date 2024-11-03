Tragedy Strikes: Sameer Khan's Untimely Demise
Sameer Khan, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, passed away on Sunday due to injuries sustained in an earlier accident. Nawab Malik shared the news on social media, announcing the postponement of his schedule and asking for prayers for the deceased.
- Country:
- India
Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, tragically passed away on Sunday after succumbing to injuries from a September accident. His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences and reflection.
Nawab Malik took to social media platform X to share the heartbreaking news with the public. In his message, Malik expressed deep sorrow over the loss and announced that his schedule would be postponed for the next two days, asking the public to keep Khan in their prayers.
Malik, who is representing the NCP in the upcoming assembly polls for Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat on November 20, faces the challenge of navigating his public duties amid this personal tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Hospital Faces Organ Theft Allegations After Road Accident Death
INDIA bloc to contest Jharkhand assembly polls together, Congress-JMM to field candidates in 70 of 81 seats: CM Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand Coalition Gears Up for Assembly Polls with United Front
Tragic Accident: Man Falls from Train, Found Dead
BJP Releases First List of Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Polls