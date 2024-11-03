Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Sameer Khan's Untimely Demise

Sameer Khan, son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, passed away on Sunday due to injuries sustained in an earlier accident. Nawab Malik shared the news on social media, announcing the postponement of his schedule and asking for prayers for the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:23 IST
Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, tragically passed away on Sunday after succumbing to injuries from a September accident. His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences and reflection.

Nawab Malik took to social media platform X to share the heartbreaking news with the public. In his message, Malik expressed deep sorrow over the loss and announced that his schedule would be postponed for the next two days, asking the public to keep Khan in their prayers.

Malik, who is representing the NCP in the upcoming assembly polls for Mumbai's Mankhurd-Shivajinagar seat on November 20, faces the challenge of navigating his public duties amid this personal tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

