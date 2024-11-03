Classified Leak Scandal: The Netanyahu Connection Unveiled

An Israeli court is weighing the decision to lift a gag order on a case involving suspected leaks of classified information connected to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's associate. Critics suggest these leaks aimed to politically shield Netanyahu as discussions for a Gaza ceasefire stalled.

Netanyahu has refuted any misconduct, stating that no one from his office has been arrested or investigated. He has minimized the situation and has publicly called for the gag order to be rescinded. Reports indicate that classified information was leaked to two European media outlets by an aide who lacked formal employment and security clearance.

The leaked documents allegedly formed the basis for unreliable articles in the Jewish Chronicle and Germany's Bild newspaper. These articles, coming at a time when Netanyahu pushed for lasting Israeli control over the Gaza-Egypt Philadelphi corridor, were perceived as offering him political cover during heated criticisms from families of hostages and the public.

