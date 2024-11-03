Left Menu

Classified Leak Scandal: The Netanyahu Connection Unveiled

An Israeli court is deliberating whether to remove a gag order in a case involving alleged leaks of classified information linked to an associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Critics argue that the information aimed to provide political cover for Netanyahu amidst failed Gaza ceasefire talks.

Netanyahu has refuted any misconduct, stating that no one from his office has been arrested or investigated. He has minimized the situation and has publicly called for the gag order to be rescinded. Reports indicate that classified information was leaked to two European media outlets by an aide who lacked formal employment and security clearance.

Netanyahu has refuted any misconduct, stating that no one from his office has been arrested or investigated. He has minimized the situation and has publicly called for the gag order to be rescinded. Reports indicate that classified information was leaked to two European media outlets by an aide who lacked formal employment and security clearance.

The leaked documents allegedly formed the basis for unreliable articles in the Jewish Chronicle and Germany's Bild newspaper. These articles, coming at a time when Netanyahu pushed for lasting Israeli control over the Gaza-Egypt Philadelphi corridor, were perceived as offering him political cover during heated criticisms from families of hostages and the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

