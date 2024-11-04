Moldova's Election Showdown: East vs. West Influence

In a pivotal presidential runoff in Moldova, the country's future hangs in the balance with Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by the pro-Russia Socialist Party, taking a slender lead against pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu. The diaspora vote, crucial for Sandu's potential second term, had not yet been tallied late Sunday.

With 90% of votes counted, Stoianoglo leads with 50.66% against Sandu's 49.44%, a margin that could shift as diaspora votes — known to favor Sandu — are usually counted last. Both candidates refrained from claiming victory as analysts suggested Sandu might have won a second term.

The outcome is pivotal, with implications for the parliamentary elections next year. Sandu's EU-aligned policies contrasted starkly with Stoianoglo's approach, seeking a balance between EU integration and strengthening ties with Russia. Amid accusations of Russian interference, Moldova remains at a geopolitical crossroads.

