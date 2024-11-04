Moldova's Election Showdown: East vs. West Influence
In Moldova's presidential runoff, pro-Russia Stoianoglo slightly led against pro-Western incumbent Sandu. The diaspora vote, crucial for Sandu, remained uncounted. Despite interferences, the election marks Moldova's crossroads between EU ambitions and Russian affiliations. The outcome will influence next year's parliamentary elections amidst ongoing Russian interferences.
In a pivotal presidential runoff in Moldova, the country's future hangs in the balance with Alexandr Stoianoglo, backed by the pro-Russia Socialist Party, taking a slender lead against pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu. The diaspora vote, crucial for Sandu's potential second term, had not yet been tallied late Sunday.
With 90% of votes counted, Stoianoglo leads with 50.66% against Sandu's 49.44%, a margin that could shift as diaspora votes — known to favor Sandu — are usually counted last. Both candidates refrained from claiming victory as analysts suggested Sandu might have won a second term.
The outcome is pivotal, with implications for the parliamentary elections next year. Sandu's EU-aligned policies contrasted starkly with Stoianoglo's approach, seeking a balance between EU integration and strengthening ties with Russia. Amid accusations of Russian interference, Moldova remains at a geopolitical crossroads.
