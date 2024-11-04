Moldova's Crucial Crossroad: Pro-Western Incumbent Sandu Leads Presidential Runoff
In Moldova's presidential runoff, incumbent Maia Sandu leads with 50.28% of the vote. The election underscores ongoing East-West tensions, influenced by alleged Russian interference. Sandu aims for EU accession, while her opponent Stoianoglo seeks balanced ties with Russia. The outcome will significantly impact Moldova's political future.
Moldova's pro-Western leader, Maia Sandu, has taken the lead in the presidential runoff with a 50.28% share of the vote, as 92% of the ballots have been counted. This paves the way for Sandu potentially securing a second term, as reported by the Central Election Commission's website.
Her opponent, Alexander Stoianoglo, backed by the pro-Russian Socialist Party, has yet to concede, nor has Sandu claimed victory. The diaspora vote, typically counted last, heavily favored Sandu in the initial round, further tilting the odds in her favor.
The elections are shadowed by claims of significant Russian interference, aimed at influencing the outcome against Sandu. Amidst these allegations, Stoianoglo expressed his desire to maintain ties with Russia while pursuing EU integration. The results hold implications for Moldova's parliamentary elections next year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
