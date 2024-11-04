Dollar Slips Amid Leadership Uncertainty in the U.S.

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline in Asia on Monday as investors prepared for crucial economic developments globally. With the U.S. presidential election underway, market participants are also contemplating another cut in interest rates, a decision that carries significant consequences for bond yields.

In currency movements, the euro appreciated by 0.4% to $1.0876, encountering resistance at $1.0905, while the dollar slid 0.3% against the yen, reaching 152.45 yen. The dollar index saw a decrease of 0.3% to 103.94. The election stands on a knife-edge, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied in polls, leaving the election winner uncertain for days after voting concludes.

Markets are banking on a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve this Thursday, amid an 83% chance of another similar reduction in December. Global central banks, including the Bank of England, navigate complex economic landscapes, with expectations of stimulus measures in China to support recovery efforts.

