Harris Edges Ahead in Crucial Iowa Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a narrow lead over former President Donald Trump in a recent Iowa poll, gaining 47 percent to Trump's 44 percent among likely voters. This new development comes just two days before the pivotal presidential election.

Trump has dismissed the poll as fraudulent, asserting at a rally in Pennsylvania that he maintains strong support in Iowa, particularly among farmers. He criticized the poll conducted by Des Moines Register, a significant media outlet in the state.

The poll suggests Harris's edge is fueled by backing from women and independent voters. It surveyed 808 likely voters, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. As the election day nears, both candidates are aggressively campaigning across battleground states, seeking to solidify their chances.

