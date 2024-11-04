Left Menu

Harris Edges Ahead in Crucial Iowa Poll

In the latest Iowa poll, Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by three percentage points among likely voters. The poll indicates Harris's advantage stems from support among women and independents. Meanwhile, Trump criticized the poll results, branding them as fake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2024 05:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 05:13 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Vice President Kamala Harris has taken a narrow lead over former President Donald Trump in a recent Iowa poll, gaining 47 percent to Trump's 44 percent among likely voters. This new development comes just two days before the pivotal presidential election.

Trump has dismissed the poll as fraudulent, asserting at a rally in Pennsylvania that he maintains strong support in Iowa, particularly among farmers. He criticized the poll conducted by Des Moines Register, a significant media outlet in the state.

The poll suggests Harris's edge is fueled by backing from women and independent voters. It surveyed 808 likely voters, with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points. As the election day nears, both candidates are aggressively campaigning across battleground states, seeking to solidify their chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

