BJP's Internal Struggles: Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature
Senior BJP leader Gopal Shetty withdrew his independent candidature from the Borivali assembly seat after the party denied him a ticket. The BJP nominated Sanjay Upadhyay, leading to Shetty's withdrawal following a meeting with BJP's Vinod Tawde. Shetty expressed dissatisfaction with the party's decision-making process.
The Bharatiya Janata Party faced internal dissent as senior leader Gopal Shetty withdrew his independent candidature from the Borivali assembly seat. Shetty, a seasoned politician and former MP, initially filed as an independent after being denied a ticket by the BJP for the upcoming state assembly elections.
Shetty's withdrawal comes after discussions with BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde. The party has ultimately nominated Sanjay Upadhyay to contest from the Borivali seat in the November assembly polls. This last-minute decision reflects ongoing tensions within the BJP regarding candidate selection.
Shetty voiced dissatisfaction with the party's decision-making, critiquing the lack of consultation with long-time party workers. His withdrawal marked a significant moment in BJP's stronghold, highlighting discontent over candidate nominations. Additionally, Sweekruti Sharma from Andheri East followed suit in withdrawing her nomination over similar concerns.
