Election Commission Enforces Action Before Maharashtra Polls
In anticipation of Maharashtra's Assembly polls, the Election Commission has asked the state to replace DGP Rashmi Shukla following political parties' complaints. The state must immediately transfer Shukla's duties to another high-ranking IPS officer and suggest three candidates for a permanent replacement. The directive aims to maintain impartiality amid recent politically motivated violence.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India has ordered the Maharashtra government to replace Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla immediately ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, citing grievances raised by political parties, including the Congress.
The chief secretary has been tasked with appointing the next senior-most IPS officer to assume Shukla's responsibilities. Additionally, the state must provide a shortlist of three IPS candidates for the DGP position by Tuesday.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the need for electoral officers to remain fair and set an example of impartiality. This action follows concerns over politically motivated crimes, as highlighted by the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Baba Siddique murder case: Mumbai Police arrests one more accused; 10th so far.
Scrap Dealer Arrested in Baba Siddique Murder Case: Police Crackdown Intensifies
Court Extends Custody in Baba Siddique Murder Case
Police custody of four accused in Baba Siddique murder case extended till Oct 25 by Mumbai court.
Nabbed in Mumbai: The Latest Arrest in Baba Siddique's Murder Case