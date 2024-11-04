Left Menu

Election Commission Enforces Action Before Maharashtra Polls

In anticipation of Maharashtra's Assembly polls, the Election Commission has asked the state to replace DGP Rashmi Shukla following political parties' complaints. The state must immediately transfer Shukla's duties to another high-ranking IPS officer and suggest three candidates for a permanent replacement. The directive aims to maintain impartiality amid recent politically motivated violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:20 IST
Election Commission Enforces Action Before Maharashtra Polls
Syrian elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has ordered the Maharashtra government to replace Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla immediately ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, citing grievances raised by political parties, including the Congress.

The chief secretary has been tasked with appointing the next senior-most IPS officer to assume Shukla's responsibilities. Additionally, the state must provide a shortlist of three IPS candidates for the DGP position by Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the need for electoral officers to remain fair and set an example of impartiality. This action follows concerns over politically motivated crimes, as highlighted by the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024