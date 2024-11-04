Election Commission Enforces Action Before Maharashtra Polls

The Election Commission of India has ordered the Maharashtra government to replace Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla immediately ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, citing grievances raised by political parties, including the Congress.

The chief secretary has been tasked with appointing the next senior-most IPS officer to assume Shukla's responsibilities. Additionally, the state must provide a shortlist of three IPS candidates for the DGP position by Tuesday.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the need for electoral officers to remain fair and set an example of impartiality. This action follows concerns over politically motivated crimes, as highlighted by the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

(With inputs from agencies.)