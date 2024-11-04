Left Menu

BJP Leader B B Tyagi Switches Allegiance to AAP Before Delhi Polls

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leader and former councillor B B Tyagi joined the Aam Aadmi Party. This follows the defection of Brahm Singh Tanwar. Tyagi is recognized for his contributions in education, health, and utilities, and might contest for the Laxmi Nagar seat.

BJP Leader B B Tyagi Switches Allegiance to AAP Before Delhi Polls
In a significant political shift ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former municipal councillor B B Tyagi has officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

This move follows the recent defection of three-time former MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar from the BJP to AAP, hinting at internal challenges within the BJP's ranks.

Tyagi, known for his strong grassroots connections and impactful work in education, health, and essential services, was welcomed into the AAP by senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak, indicating a possible candidacy for the Laxmi Nagar seat, traditionally held by the BJP.

