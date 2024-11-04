BJP Leader Criticizes Congress Over 'Appeasement Politics'

BJP leader Ashish Shelar accused the Congress of promoting anti-national activities wherever it gains power, urging voters to reject the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.

Speaking to media in Mumbai, Shelar referenced a Samajwadi Party letter demanding concessions for Muslims, accusing Congress of appeasement politics. He advised voters against supporting MVA, which includes Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena.

Regarding DGP Rashmi Shukla's transfer, Shelar refuted Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's claims of bias, challenging Patole to provide evidence or face a formal complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)