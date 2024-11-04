BJP Leader Criticizes Congress Over 'Appeasement Politics'
BJP leader Ashish Shelar alleges Congress promotes anti-national activities while appealing to voters to reject the Maha Vikas Aghadi. He criticizes Congress's alleged appeasement politics and questions Shiv Sena's stance on Muslim reservations. The BJP challenges Maharashtra Congress head to prove allegations against DGP Rashmi Shukla.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:26 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP leader Ashish Shelar accused the Congress of promoting anti-national activities wherever it gains power, urging voters to reject the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition.
Speaking to media in Mumbai, Shelar referenced a Samajwadi Party letter demanding concessions for Muslims, accusing Congress of appeasement politics. He advised voters against supporting MVA, which includes Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena.
Regarding DGP Rashmi Shukla's transfer, Shelar refuted Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's claims of bias, challenging Patole to provide evidence or face a formal complaint.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rane Critiques Maharashtra Politics: Calls for Introspection and Development
Allegations of Voter List Tampering Roils Maharashtra Ahead of Elections
RSS's Strategic Outreach: BJP's Hidden Ally in Maharashtra Elections
BJP Unveils First Candidates List for Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Left Parties Push for Seat Allocation in Maharashtra's Crucial Polls