Maharashtra Strengthens Media Monitoring to Ensure Accuracy and Accountability

The Maharashtra government has implemented new guidelines to promptly address misleading news reports concerning the administration and state. This initiative aims to ensure timely clarifications and responses to inaccurate information in media outlets.

According to a government resolution, the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) will be responsible for collecting erroneous reports from print, electronic, and digital media. The respective government department must provide the necessary information within 12 hours for print media and two hours for electronic or digital media.

The DGIPR will publish the clarifications on its blog and website and send them to the concerned media for correction. This move is part of the government's effort to improve operational efficiency and transparent governance, ensuring public grievances are swiftly addressed.

