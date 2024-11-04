Left Menu

Karnataka CM Accuses BJP of Blocking Socio-Economic Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses the BJP of opposing Congress' socio-economic guarantee schemes aimed at empowering all sections of society. He claims the BJP thrives on maintaining inequality, as evidenced by their alleged neglect of Karnataka in the Finance Commission allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:13 IST
Karnataka CM Accuses BJP of Blocking Socio-Economic Growth
Karnataka Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the BJP of opposing the Congress government's guarantee schemes, citing that they provide economic and social empowerment across society.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP wants the poor to remain marginalized, thereby facilitating their exploitation. He labeled the BJP as 'anti-poor' and against social equality.

The Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka's financial contributions to the Centre and criticized the lack of equitable returns, questioning local BJP leaders' silence on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024