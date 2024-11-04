Karnataka CM Accuses BJP of Blocking Socio-Economic Growth

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the BJP of opposing the Congress government's guarantee schemes, citing that they provide economic and social empowerment across society.

Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP wants the poor to remain marginalized, thereby facilitating their exploitation. He labeled the BJP as 'anti-poor' and against social equality.

The Chief Minister highlighted Karnataka's financial contributions to the Centre and criticized the lack of equitable returns, questioning local BJP leaders' silence on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)