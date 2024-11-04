Left Menu

High-Profile Withdrawals Shake Up Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Several candidates, including former BJP MP Gopal Shetty and Congress's Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati, withdrew from the Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite pressure, Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar remains in the race. Voting for 288 seats is set for November 20, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:47 IST
High-Profile Withdrawals Shake Up Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Assembly elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape for the Maharashtra assembly elections has undergone significant changes after several prominent candidates withdrew their nominations. Among them were former BJP MP Gopal Shetty and Congress’s royal scion Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati.

Despite facing pressure from party leadership, Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar decided to stay in the race, locking horns with Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s chief Raj Thackeray, in the Mahim constituency.

Gopal Shetty announced his support for BJP’s official nominee Sanjay Upadhyay, while Congressional candidate Mukhtar Shaikh aligned with Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba Peth. The elections for all 288 legislative assembly seats will occur in one phase on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024