High-Profile Withdrawals Shake Up Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The political landscape for the Maharashtra assembly elections has undergone significant changes after several prominent candidates withdrew their nominations. Among them were former BJP MP Gopal Shetty and Congress’s royal scion Madhurima Raje Chhatrapati.

Despite facing pressure from party leadership, Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar decided to stay in the race, locking horns with Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s chief Raj Thackeray, in the Mahim constituency.

Gopal Shetty announced his support for BJP’s official nominee Sanjay Upadhyay, while Congressional candidate Mukhtar Shaikh aligned with Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba Peth. The elections for all 288 legislative assembly seats will occur in one phase on November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)