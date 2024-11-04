Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Connects with Wayanad: A Battle for Unity and Hope
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns in Wayanad, meeting students and engaging with locals. She highlights her brother Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra aimed at combating BJP's influence. During rallies, Gandhi also criticized the LDF government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inadequate support in raising regional issues.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, contesting for the Congress in Wayanad's Lok Sabha by-polls, engaged closely with students at Pazhassiraja College in Pulpally on Monday. Her presence drew large crowds eager for selfies as she campaigned for herself in the pivotal race.
Earlier, Vadra spoke about her brother Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a march for unity and peace addressing the hopeless sentiment towards BJP's 'negative power' and propaganda. She explained his decision to journey 4000km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir underlining the need for unity in India.
During her campaign, Priyanka interacted with Wayanad's electorate, while Rahul Gandhi supported her, addressing rallies in support of her candidacy. He lambasted the Left Democratic Front (LDF) for failing to establish a medical college locally, and criticized Prime Minister Modi's lack of financial assistance following landslides in Wayanad.
Amid the bypolls, Wayanad remains a Congress stronghold with Priyanka Gandhi facing BJP's Navya Haridas and Left's Sathyan Mokeri. Elections were prompted after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, prioritizing Rae Bareli following dual victories. The by-election is set for November 13.
