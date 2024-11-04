Left Menu

Internal Turmoil: BJP Leader Sandeep Varier's By-Election Boycott

BJP leader Sandeep Varier announced he will not campaign for candidate C Krishnakumar in the Palakkad by-election, citing personal humiliation by the party. Varier's decision highlights internal conflicts within the BJP, a situation the CPI(M) believes benefits their candidate. The by-election is rescheduled for November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:09 IST
Internal Turmoil: BJP Leader Sandeep Varier's By-Election Boycott
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Sandeep Varier has decided not to campaign for C Krishnakumar in the Palakkad by-election, citing feeling 'humiliated' by his own party. Varier expressed his disappointment, noting that the party's top leaders could have easily intervened with a timely call. The by-election, postponed due to the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival, now stands scheduled for November 20.

Varier's discontent arises from longstanding grievances, exemplified by an incident where Krishnakumar failed to pay respects upon his mother's passing, despite her contribution to the party. In contrast, opposition leaders extended their condolences, which Varier appreciates. His frustration underscores the importance of self-respect over party rituals.

BJP state chief K Surendran downplayed the impact of Varier's boycott, asserting confidence in the looming by-election. Meanwhile, CPI(M) views this internal BJP strife as advantageous, with state secretary M V Govindan suggesting that such revelations bolster the Left Democratic Front's position ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024