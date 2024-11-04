Internal Turmoil: BJP Leader Sandeep Varier's By-Election Boycott

BJP leader Sandeep Varier has decided not to campaign for C Krishnakumar in the Palakkad by-election, citing feeling 'humiliated' by his own party. Varier expressed his disappointment, noting that the party's top leaders could have easily intervened with a timely call. The by-election, postponed due to the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival, now stands scheduled for November 20.

Varier's discontent arises from longstanding grievances, exemplified by an incident where Krishnakumar failed to pay respects upon his mother's passing, despite her contribution to the party. In contrast, opposition leaders extended their condolences, which Varier appreciates. His frustration underscores the importance of self-respect over party rituals.

BJP state chief K Surendran downplayed the impact of Varier's boycott, asserting confidence in the looming by-election. Meanwhile, CPI(M) views this internal BJP strife as advantageous, with state secretary M V Govindan suggesting that such revelations bolster the Left Democratic Front's position ahead of the polls.

