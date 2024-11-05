Modi Vows to Halt Infiltration and Empower Tribals in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to implementing measures to prevent infiltration and introduce laws to empower tribal women by reclaiming their land, should the BJP-form a government in Jharkhand. At an election rally, Modi reinforced the party's 'roti, beti aur maati' slogan, expressing confidence in BJP-NDA's win in upcoming assembly elections.

Modi criticized Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for engaging in vote bank politics. He alleged that these parties have compromised the identity of Jharkhand, utilizing infiltrators as a core voter base. According to Modi, these infiltrators are deceiving tribal communities to claim their land and disrupt their lives.

The Prime Minister accused Congress and its allies of perpetuating poverty among the tribal population. He reminded constituents of their readiness to facilitate BJP's return to power in the state, urging voters in the Kolhan region to dismantle the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, which he described as oppressive and disrespectful towards tribal leaders and the community's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)