High-Stakes Battle in Worli: Maharashtra CM Backs Milind Deora Against Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde campaigns for Shiv Sena's Milind Deora in Worli, promising development over opposition. Deora faces incumbent Aaditya Thackeray as he emphasizes justice for voters. Shinde accuses rivals of planning to halt welfare schemes like Ladli Behan Yojana. Assembly elections occur on November 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 09:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:58 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Worli candidate Milind Deora(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to the streets of Worli on Monday, rallying support for Shiv Sena candidate Milind Deora against incumbent MLA Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT). Addressing the locals, Shinde assured them of an unwavering commitment to the neighborhood's development, sidelining opposition concerns.

'Worli's residents haven't received their due justice for the past five years,' asserted CM Shinde, vowing that Mahayuti candidate Deora will relentlessly pursue comprehensive development, from slum rehabilitation to judicial projects. He criticized opposition attempts to halt initiatives like the Ladli Behan Yojana, affirming citizens' entitlements.

On the backdrop of Assembly elections slated for November 20, with counting on November 23, candidate Deora made it clear that his contest against Thackeray isn't personal but political. The fight is to eradicate what he described as a falsified narrative about governance. The Mahayuti alliance faces off against the opposition MVA's bid for power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

