High-Stakes Battle in Worli: Maharashtra CM Backs Milind Deora Against Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to the streets of Worli on Monday, rallying support for Shiv Sena candidate Milind Deora against incumbent MLA Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT). Addressing the locals, Shinde assured them of an unwavering commitment to the neighborhood's development, sidelining opposition concerns.
'Worli's residents haven't received their due justice for the past five years,' asserted CM Shinde, vowing that Mahayuti candidate Deora will relentlessly pursue comprehensive development, from slum rehabilitation to judicial projects. He criticized opposition attempts to halt initiatives like the Ladli Behan Yojana, affirming citizens' entitlements.
On the backdrop of Assembly elections slated for November 20, with counting on November 23, candidate Deora made it clear that his contest against Thackeray isn't personal but political. The fight is to eradicate what he described as a falsified narrative about governance. The Mahayuti alliance faces off against the opposition MVA's bid for power.
