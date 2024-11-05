India Demands Action After Attack on Hindu Temple in Canada

India's officials have vocally denounced a recent attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, firmly holding the Canadian government accountable for what is perceived as an appalling act of violence. Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi publicly lambasted the incident, asserting that extremist factions executed the attack in broad daylight, underlining a deteriorating security context for Indian places of worship in Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a sharp rebuke following the incident, emphasizing that the intimidation of Indian diplomats is both cowardly and unacceptable. He urged Canadian authorities to pursue justice swiftly and highlighted that these violent acts would not undermine India's steadfast resolve. Modi's statement emphasized the necessity for Canada to uphold the rule of law.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) echoed these sentiments, expressing profound concern for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated the importance of prosecuting violators and called for the protection of all places of worship. The MEA underscored that consular activities would persist without intimidation, despite aggressive disruption efforts at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. To ensure such events are safely conducted, future engagements will depend on appropriate security measures by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)