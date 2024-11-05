Rahul Gandhi Engages in Telangana Caste Survey Discourse
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, attends a Telangana congress meeting regarding the state government's caste survey. Arriving via special flight, he participates in discussions at the Gandhian Ideology Centre. The Telangana unit seeks stakeholder input and the survey aligns with Gandhi's electoral promises. The survey commences Wednesday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to participate in a crucial meeting organized by the Telangana unit concerning the state's upcoming caste survey. Scheduled for Tuesday, the meeting aims to gather input from various stakeholders.
According to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's itinerary, Gandhi will arrive at 4.45 PM on a special flight from Fursatgunj Airport in UP. He will proceed directly to the Gandhian Ideology Centre at Bowenpally to join state-level consultations on the caste census until 6.30 PM, as informed by TPCC sources.
TPCC President B Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasized that this meeting is part of the state's initiative to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic, educational, employment, political, and caste survey, fulfilling a promise made by Rahul Gandhi before the last assembly elections. The survey is set to launch on Wednesday.
