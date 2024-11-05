Legal Clash Over Election Day Monitoring in Texas and Missouri

On Monday, the Republican-led states of Missouri and Texas initiated legal action against the U.S. Justice Department, aiming to prevent federal lawyers from overseeing Election Day compliance with voting rights laws. This move follows the DOJ's announcement to dispatch monitoring staff across 27 states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton criticized the federal action, stating it infringes on state sovereignty over election processes. His lawsuit outlines that current Texas laws don't grant federal officials permission at voting sites. Filed in Amarillo, Texas, the case will be overseen by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, known for leaning conservative.

Missouri's lawsuit echoed similar sentiments, remarking on the DOJ's sudden intervention in the state. This dispute highlights the friction between federal and state authorities over election oversight as critical elections loom.

