Left Menu

Legal Clash Over Election Day Monitoring in Texas and Missouri

Missouri and Texas, led by Republican officials, have filed lawsuits against the U.S. Justice Department to prevent federal lawyers from monitoring the election-day compliance with federal voting rights laws. The states argue it violates their constitutional authority over elections. The Justice Department typically deploys monitors during national elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:22 IST
Legal Clash Over Election Day Monitoring in Texas and Missouri
Syrian elections Image Credit:

On Monday, the Republican-led states of Missouri and Texas initiated legal action against the U.S. Justice Department, aiming to prevent federal lawyers from overseeing Election Day compliance with voting rights laws. This move follows the DOJ's announcement to dispatch monitoring staff across 27 states.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton criticized the federal action, stating it infringes on state sovereignty over election processes. His lawsuit outlines that current Texas laws don't grant federal officials permission at voting sites. Filed in Amarillo, Texas, the case will be overseen by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, known for leaning conservative.

Missouri's lawsuit echoed similar sentiments, remarking on the DOJ's sudden intervention in the state. This dispute highlights the friction between federal and state authorities over election oversight as critical elections loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024