Border Showdown: Cuellar's Indictment and Texas' Tight Races
Three closely watched electoral races along the US-Mexico border feature Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar under indictment for bribery charges. Cuellar faces Jay Furman in a district where Republicans are narrowing Democratic strongholds. Border security, Social Security, and Medicare are key issues in these competitive contests.
Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas confronted his first election since being charged with bribery, one of three highly scrutinized races along the US-Mexico border. The Republicans are aiming to make further inroads in this historically Democratic Hispanic region.
This election serves as another critical test for Democrats in a region that has long been a bastion for the party amid ongoing national immigration debates. Despite Cuellar's indictment, the Republicans have less aggressively targeted his district than in prior elections.
Elsewhere, Republican Monica De La Cruz is again opposing Democrat Michelle Vallejo, while Republicans intensify efforts against Democrat Vicente Gonzalez, underscoring the political shifts along the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
