Left Menu

Border Showdown: Cuellar's Indictment and Texas' Tight Races

Three closely watched electoral races along the US-Mexico border feature Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar under indictment for bribery charges. Cuellar faces Jay Furman in a district where Republicans are narrowing Democratic strongholds. Border security, Social Security, and Medicare are key issues in these competitive contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Austin | Updated: 05-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 13:08 IST
Border Showdown: Cuellar's Indictment and Texas' Tight Races
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas confronted his first election since being charged with bribery, one of three highly scrutinized races along the US-Mexico border. The Republicans are aiming to make further inroads in this historically Democratic Hispanic region.

This election serves as another critical test for Democrats in a region that has long been a bastion for the party amid ongoing national immigration debates. Despite Cuellar's indictment, the Republicans have less aggressively targeted his district than in prior elections.

Elsewhere, Republican Monica De La Cruz is again opposing Democrat Michelle Vallejo, while Republicans intensify efforts against Democrat Vicente Gonzalez, underscoring the political shifts along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024