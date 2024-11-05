Bond Markets on Edge: U.S. Election Stirring Euro Zone Volatility

Euro zone bond yields saw a modest rise on Tuesday as global markets braced for the impact of the U.S. presidential election, a pivotal event with potential to cause significant volatility. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a bellwether for the region, increased by nearly two basis points to 2.41%. This movement occurred despite nearing last week's three-month high of 2.447%.

As Euro zone bond markets prepare to close before the election results are announced, investor sentiment remains cautious, with market players wary of major shifts when trading resumes on Wednesday. The prevailing opinion is that a win for former President Donald Trump could result in increased U.S. Treasury yields, driven by policies expected to boost inflation and economic growth, thereby prompting the Federal Reserve to slow its rate cuts.

In Europe, the scenario could get more complex, with euro zone bonds aligning closely with U.S. Treasury movements. However, Trump's proposed tariffs on European goods represent a potential threat to economic stability, possibly compelling the European Central Bank to expedite rate reductions, impacting yields adversely. Italy's 10-year bond yield edged up one basis point to 3.68%, widening the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields to 126 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)