Political Tensions Rise as Assam CM Slams Jharkhand CM Over Modi's Security Protocols

In a sharp exchange of words, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday, following claims by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha that Soren's helicopter was unjustly delayed by security protocols for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarma, serving as the BJP's co-incharge for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, accused Soren of excuse-making, pointing to underlying electoral anxieties as a contributing factor.

"The Prime Minister's itinerary is no secret; it's shared with the Chief Minister's Office. Schedules should be arranged accordingly," Sarma clarified during a media briefing. The JMM had earlier approached President Droupadi Murmu, citing alleged partiality by the Election Commission and seeking her intervention to guarantee equal opportunities for all parties in the looming assembly elections.

Sarma further elaborated on the security protocols involving PM Modi's visits, stating, "The Prime Minister's arrival necessitates enhanced security, including a temporary no-fly zone." Meanwhile, BJP leader Babulal Marandi remarked that such protocols are routine, having been in practice even during previous regimes, affirming the necessity for all parties to plan accordingly. The Jharkhand Assembly polls are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)