Maharashtra BJP Takes Firm Stance Against Rebels
Maharashtra BJP has announced strict actions against party rebels who have filed nominations independently, including a six-year suspension. As the nomination withdrawal deadline passed, BJP managed to persuade some rebels to withdraw, but others will face disciplinary measures ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
With the deadline for nomination withdrawals now expired, Maharashtra BJP has decided to enforce strict measures against rebels, party chief Chandrashekar Bawankule announced on Tuesday.
The snubbed party members who have moved forward independently are causing complications for both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leading up to the November 20 assembly elections.
Notable among them is former MP Gopal Shetty, who retracted his independent candidacy in Mumbai's Borivali after persuasion from BJP leadership. However, Bawankule warned that others will face suspension, reaffirming a strong stance against dissent within party ranks.
