Left Menu

Maharashtra BJP Takes Firm Stance Against Rebels

Maharashtra BJP has announced strict actions against party rebels who have filed nominations independently, including a six-year suspension. As the nomination withdrawal deadline passed, BJP managed to persuade some rebels to withdraw, but others will face disciplinary measures ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:40 IST
Maharashtra BJP Takes Firm Stance Against Rebels
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

With the deadline for nomination withdrawals now expired, Maharashtra BJP has decided to enforce strict measures against rebels, party chief Chandrashekar Bawankule announced on Tuesday.

The snubbed party members who have moved forward independently are causing complications for both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leading up to the November 20 assembly elections.

Notable among them is former MP Gopal Shetty, who retracted his independent candidacy in Mumbai's Borivali after persuasion from BJP leadership. However, Bawankule warned that others will face suspension, reaffirming a strong stance against dissent within party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024