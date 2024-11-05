Left Menu

Adityanath Slams JMM in Fiery Jamshedpur Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of fostering corruption and allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators. Speaking at a Jamshedpur rally, he urged voters to support BJP, stressing nationalism over divisive issues. Jharkhand Assembly elections occur on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 16:53 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling it a 'harbinger of destruction and corruption'. Speaking in Jamshedpur, he accused the coalition of permitting Bangladeshi infiltrators, contributing to 'love jihad and land jihad'.

Adityanath further alleged a sinister plot to alter the demographic makeup of Jharkhand, challenging the state's leadership to prioritize nationalism over sectarian divisions.

He appealed to constituents to back the BJP in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

