Adityanath Slams JMM in Fiery Jamshedpur Rally
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, accusing it of fostering corruption and allowing Bangladeshi infiltrators. Speaking at a Jamshedpur rally, he urged voters to support BJP, stressing nationalism over divisive issues. Jharkhand Assembly elections occur on November 13 and 20, with results on November 23.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling it a 'harbinger of destruction and corruption'. Speaking in Jamshedpur, he accused the coalition of permitting Bangladeshi infiltrators, contributing to 'love jihad and land jihad'.
Adityanath further alleged a sinister plot to alter the demographic makeup of Jharkhand, challenging the state's leadership to prioritize nationalism over sectarian divisions.
He appealed to constituents to back the BJP in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Poised to Bring Change in Jharkhand: Leaders Rally for Assembly Polls
Dollar Surge and Bitcoin Rally Amid Election Uncertainty
Tej Pratap Yadav: Rallying for Victory in Karhal
Congress and Dalit Organizations Rally Against Officer Misconduct in Gujarat
Former CDB Vice President Sentenced to 12 Years for Corruption