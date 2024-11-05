Adityanath Slams JMM in Fiery Jamshedpur Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a blistering attack on the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand, labeling it a 'harbinger of destruction and corruption'. Speaking in Jamshedpur, he accused the coalition of permitting Bangladeshi infiltrators, contributing to 'love jihad and land jihad'.

Adityanath further alleged a sinister plot to alter the demographic makeup of Jharkhand, challenging the state's leadership to prioritize nationalism over sectarian divisions.

He appealed to constituents to back the BJP in the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, scheduled for November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)