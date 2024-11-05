Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Sexist Remark; Calls for Women's Representation in Politics

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has denounced remarks made by Sunil Raut, labeling the term "Bali ka Bakra" as sexist and rooted in misogyny. During a public comment, Chaturvedi called for greater respect towards women and emphasized the critical need for enforcing a 33% reservation for women in political spheres.

Chaturvedi took the opportunity to address subpar conditions reportedly experienced by passengers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. She expressed concern about inadequate services which passengers fear could lead to a stampede scenario analogous to past events at Bandra. "Despite numerous claims by the railway minister about improved services, the reality paints a starkly different picture," Chaturvedi asserted.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against Sunil Raut, a candidate from the Vikhroli constituency and brother of Sanjay Raut, over derogatory remarks towards a female candidate from the Shiv Sena sect led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The FIR, filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, stems from an incident where Raut allegedly called competitor Suvarna Karanje a "goat" during an election rally.

