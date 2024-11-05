Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Intensifies MUDA Probe Against CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka's Minister MB Patil addressed legal actions concerning a notice to CM Siddaramaiah over alleged illegal MUDA site allotments. Amid political accusations, the High Court asks Lokayukta police for a probe update by November 25. CM Siddaramaiah confirms a November 6 Lokayukta visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:53 IST
Karnataka High Court Intensifies MUDA Probe Against CM Siddaramaiah
Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, has announced that the government is exploring legal avenues concerning a court-issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others. Patil criticized what he called 'dual standards' of the BJP, highlighting political tensions around central investigative agencies.

The Karnataka High Court has responded to a petition by activist Snehamayi Krishna, urging the transfer of the MUDA case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the CBI. The court has issued notices to CM Siddaramaiah, requesting details of a probe by the Lokayukta police to be submitted by November 25 ahead of a follow-up hearing.

Allegations have surfaced regarding illegalities in the allotment of 14 prime real estate sites to CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA. The Lokayukta police, following a High Court order, initiated an investigation into the allegations. CM Siddaramaiah acknowledged the notice, indicating his cooperation by planning to visit the Mysore Lokayukta on November 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024