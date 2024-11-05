Karnataka High Court Intensifies MUDA Probe Against CM Siddaramaiah

In a significant development, Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, MB Patil, has announced that the government is exploring legal avenues concerning a court-issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others. Patil criticized what he called 'dual standards' of the BJP, highlighting political tensions around central investigative agencies.

The Karnataka High Court has responded to a petition by activist Snehamayi Krishna, urging the transfer of the MUDA case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the CBI. The court has issued notices to CM Siddaramaiah, requesting details of a probe by the Lokayukta police to be submitted by November 25 ahead of a follow-up hearing.

Allegations have surfaced regarding illegalities in the allotment of 14 prime real estate sites to CM Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA. The Lokayukta police, following a High Court order, initiated an investigation into the allegations. CM Siddaramaiah acknowledged the notice, indicating his cooperation by planning to visit the Mysore Lokayukta on November 6.

