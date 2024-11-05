Historic Caste Census Meeting in Telangana with Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is poised to arrive at the Gandhian Ideology Centre in Bowenpally for a significant meeting regarding Telangana's inaugural caste census. Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, and other prominent state leaders are expected to attend the gathering.

The Telangana State-Level Consultations on the caste census are being convened at the Gandhian Ideology Centre. Congress leader Dr. Kota Neelima emphasized the importance of this session, calling it a historic event. She highlighted the dual focus on a caste and household census, setting a global precedent. Neelima articulated the profound connection Rahul Gandhi shares with the people of Telangana, which is vividly embodied in local posters.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar earlier detailed the caste survey's execution, noting its historic nature. Scheduled from November 6 to November 30, this comprehensive survey will cover 150 households per enumerator and align with electoral promises. Congress supports a nationwide caste census as a progressive milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)