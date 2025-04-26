Telangana's Road to Prosperity: CM Revanth Reddy's Vision Unveiled

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined the state's tremendous progress in welfare and development while committing to fulfilling its people's aspirations. At a recent address, he highlighted the unfulfilled hopes post-state formation and assured the Congress-led government is devoted to keeping its electoral promises.

Reddy described various welfare schemes, including waiving Rs 20,617 crore farm loans and introducing 24-hour free electricity for farmers. He also discussed enhancing youth employment through the Young India Skills University and government job recruitments, alongside financial aid like the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Yojana.

Drawing on the Congress party's history of people-first policies, Reddy lauded past leaders' contributions. He mentioned securing Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments for job creation and highlighted women's empowerment initiatives and healthcare advancements. Infrastructure projects and a potential new welfare policy for gig workers reflect Telangana's forward-thinking agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)