Telangana's Road to Prosperity: CM Revanth Reddy's Vision Unveiled

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy emphasizes the state's achievements and future goals in welfare and development. Highlighting initiatives across agriculture, youth empowerment, and women's entrepreneurship, he pledges continued progress through policies inspired by Congress's legacy and global investments. Ambitious infrastructure and social projects aim to further propel Telangana's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:30 IST
Telangana's Road to Prosperity: CM Revanth Reddy's Vision Unveiled
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Photo Source: Telangana CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined the state's tremendous progress in welfare and development while committing to fulfilling its people's aspirations. At a recent address, he highlighted the unfulfilled hopes post-state formation and assured the Congress-led government is devoted to keeping its electoral promises.

Reddy described various welfare schemes, including waiving Rs 20,617 crore farm loans and introducing 24-hour free electricity for farmers. He also discussed enhancing youth employment through the Young India Skills University and government job recruitments, alongside financial aid like the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Yojana.

Drawing on the Congress party's history of people-first policies, Reddy lauded past leaders' contributions. He mentioned securing Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments for job creation and highlighted women's empowerment initiatives and healthcare advancements. Infrastructure projects and a potential new welfare policy for gig workers reflect Telangana's forward-thinking agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

