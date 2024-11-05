U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Unpredictable Election Race
U.S. stock index futures saw a rise as the voting commenced for a contentious U.S. presidential election. Both candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, expressed confidence in victory. Stock futures were buoyed by easing Treasury yields and anticipation of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut, while market volatility surged.
U.S. stock index futures experienced an uptick on Tuesday as Americans headed to the polls in a closely fought election, with market participants bracing for possible turbulence in the coming days.
Both Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris pitched victory on Monday. Polls indicated a tight contest, with final results anticipated to take a few days. Betting odds favored Trump, adding to the market speculations.
Investors keenly await the Federal Reserve's decision on Thursday, with an interest-rate cut on the cards, as Treasury yields eased slightly and stock markets stabilized in contrast to fluctuating bond and currency markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
