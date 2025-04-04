Trump Assures Consistency Amid Market Volatility

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday reassured investors, stating his commitment to stable economic policies as global stock markets experienced a decline for the second day. This market shakiness followed his announcement of a new tariff plan and subsequent retaliatory measures from China.

In a bold statement made on his social media platform, Trump urged investors to seize the opportunity presented by the current U.S. economic strategy. He confidently declared that his policies would remain steadfast, a message aimed at those bringing substantial capital into the country.

Highlighting the potential for financial prosperity, Trump described the present time as golden for investment, suggesting that investors could achieve unprecedented wealth during his administration's tenure.

