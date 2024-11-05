Left Menu

World News Highlights: Political Shifts and Calamities

In this roundup of global news, we explore the tensions within Germany's coalition, Spain's financial aid to flood victims, the turmoil in Gaza, Kamala Harris' support from her Indian roots, attacks on Chinese nationals in Pakistan, and the ongoing political contests and developments in the US, Turkey, and Ireland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:28 IST
The leaders of Germany's coalition government met yet again for crisis talks, with plans for a budgetary compromise still out of reach. Finance Minister Christian Lindner's Free Democrats pushed for economic revival through public spending cuts and deregulation, catching their coalition partners off guard.

Spain's government has announced a substantial financial package of 10.6 billion euros in loans and grants to support victims of recent flash floods in Valencia, with over 200 deaths marking the country's worst disaster in its modern history.

Across the globe, political tensions, natural disasters, and election dynamics continue to dominate the news, with stories emerging from Gaza, Pakistan, and the US presidential race featuring Kamala Harris, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

