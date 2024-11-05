Left Menu

North Korean Troops Enter Ukraine Conflict: A New Dimension

North Korean troops have been engaged in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, marking a new phase in the prolonged war. These troops face Ukrainian attacks in the Kursk region, while Russia's military power keeps advancing despite heavy casualties. Western support is deemed slow by Ukraine.

Updated: 05-11-2024 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, North Korean troops recently came under fire from Ukrainian forces, a Kyiv official confirmed on Tuesday.

This revelation, marking the first acknowledgment of North Korean military involvement, adds a new dimension to the war as it nears its 1,000-day mark.

Andrii Kovalenko, head of the counter-disinformation branch of Ukraine's Security Council, stated that North Korean units were shelled in Russia's Kursk region. He did not provide additional details.

Western intelligence suggests up to 12,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed to support Russia. This decision comes amid significant Russian advances on the battlefield, pressuring Ukrainian defenses, particularly in the eastern Donetsk region.

Despite heavy losses, Russia continues to gain ground, driven by a steady supply of troops through Kremlin recruitment efforts.

Ukraine has expressed concerns over the slow pace of Western military aid, which officials say hampers their defense capabilities.

Meanwhile, Russian forces maintain long-range aerial attacks on Ukraine's civilian areas, as highlighted by a deadly assault on Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian officials, including Andrii Yermak, are urging stronger support from Western allies to counter these attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

