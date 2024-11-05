Left Menu

U.S. Trade Deficit Surges Amid Tariff Concerns

The U.S. trade deficit expanded significantly in September due to increased imports driven by strong domestic demand and the threat of rising tariffs. The gap grew to $84.4 billion, as exports dropped. Republican candidate Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could further impact trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 19:10 IST
U.S. Trade Deficit Surges Amid Tariff Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. trade deficit widened considerably in September, as businesses ramped up imports in response to strong domestic demand and in anticipation of higher tariffs. According to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis, the deficit surged by 19.2% to reach $84.4 billion, up from a revised $70.8 billion in August, while exports fell.

Republican candidate Donald Trump has pledged to impose a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and a minimum 10% levy on all other imports should he secure the presidency in Tuesday's election. Trump's proposals arrive as he competes closely with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for the White House.

Trade subtracted 0.56 percentage point from GDP in the third quarter, negatively impacting economic growth for three consecutive quarters. The U.S. economy recorded a 2.8% annualized growth rate from July through September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024