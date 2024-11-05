U.S. Trade Deficit Surges Amid Tariff Concerns
The U.S. trade deficit expanded significantly in September due to increased imports driven by strong domestic demand and the threat of rising tariffs. The gap grew to $84.4 billion, as exports dropped. Republican candidate Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could further impact trade dynamics.
Republican candidate Donald Trump has pledged to impose a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and a minimum 10% levy on all other imports should he secure the presidency in Tuesday's election. Trump's proposals arrive as he competes closely with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for the White House.
Trade subtracted 0.56 percentage point from GDP in the third quarter, negatively impacting economic growth for three consecutive quarters. The U.S. economy recorded a 2.8% annualized growth rate from July through September.
