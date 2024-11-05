Congress Aims to Humble BJP in Gujarat By-Election
Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil declared the Vav by-election is not about unseating the government but about challenging BJP's arrogance. Addressing a poll rally, he highlighted the Congress ideology of unity against BJP's divide and rule. The bypoll results could pave the way for Congress's return in the 2027 assembly elections.
Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil addressed a rally in Banaskantha, emphasizing that the upcoming by-election in Vav is aimed at challenging the BJP's arrogance rather than overthrowing the current government.
Speaking near Bhabhar village, Gohil underscored the ideological battle between the Congress, advocating unity, and the BJP, which he accused of perpetuating division.
He criticized the BJP for failing to deliver promises in other states and indicated the by-election could be pivotal for Congress's future in Gujarat politics, potentially laying the groundwork for their success in the 2027 assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
